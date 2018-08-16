  • CBS4On Air

(credit: Thinkstock)

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A 5-year-old boy was killed in a rollover crash on Highway 85 on Thursday morning.

Colorado State Patrol says a vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 85 near Weld County Road 20 just after 8:00 a.m.

A 57-year-old woman, whose relation to the boy was not yet available, was driving. The car started to veer off the road when the driver overcorrected, causing the car to roll three-quarters of a spin.

The boy was ejected and taken to North Colorado Medical Center, where he died Thursday afternoon.

The woman was taken to Good Samaritan with minor injuries.

The crash is still being investigated, and Colorado State Patrol says charges are pending.

