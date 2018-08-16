  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    7:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Broadmoor Hotel, CBS Denver Weather App, Cell Phone Alerts, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Hailstorm, Colorado Hail, Colorado Springs Hailstorm, FCC, FEMA, National Weather Service Pueblo, Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Wireless Emergency Alerts

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – If you don’t have the free CBS Denver Weather app on your phone, you’ll want to download it after reading this story.

colo sprgs storms 5 credit heather durheim fountain copy Heads Up: Government Wireless Alerts Dont Warn About Severe T Storms

(credit: Heather Durheim)

When a severe thunderstorm moved into Colorado Springs during the afternoon of August 6, a countless number of people were caught outside, including dozens of visitors at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

Multiple people were injured and a few animals were killed as large hail pounded the area.

cmz hail injuries intro 6vo frame 312 Heads Up: Government Wireless Alerts Dont Warn About Severe T Storms

(credit: CBS)

At the nearby Broadmoor Hotel, dozens of guests were caught on the golf course and forced to run for their lives. The link below shows a video of golfers racing for shelter in their golf cart. (caution, it contains foul language)

WATCH: Golfers Race Through Large Hail To Seek Shelter

119 Heads Up: Government Wireless Alerts Dont Warn About Severe T Storms

Large hail destroyed roof tiles at the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs on Aug. 6, 2018. (credit: CBS)

U.S. WIRELESS EMERGENCY ALERT SYSTEM

If you rely on your cell phone to warn you about impending severe weather, make sure you understand Wireless Emergency Alerts and the information this system provides.

Wireless Emergency Alerts, or WEA’s, are emergency messages sent by authorized government authorities through your mobile carrier.

If received at the right time a WEA can help keep you and your family safe during an emergency.

According to the FCC, since the program was introduced in 2012, more than 33,000 WEA’s have been issued about dangerous weather, missing children and other critical situations.

iphone Heads Up: Government Wireless Alerts Dont Warn About Severe T Storms

Stock image of cell phone. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

But when it comes to dangerous weather, only selected warnings are sent to cell phones through the program.

FEMA’s website says the following weather alerts are issued through WEA’s.

  • Tsunami Warnings
  • Tornado and Flash Flood Warnings
  • Hurricane, Typhoon, Dust Storm and Extreme Wind Warnings

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings ARE NOT issued via the WEA system.

colo sprgs storms 2 credit becca servo south academy i25 Heads Up: Government Wireless Alerts Dont Warn About Severe T Storms

(credit: Becca Servo)

The National Weather Service in Pueblo recently released a timeline of watch and warning information for the storm that hit the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued at 1:05 p.m. on August 6 for the area including Colorado Springs. Shortly thereafter, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued at 1:19 p.m. for a severe storm just northwest of the zoo.

As the storm moved closer a new warning was issued at 1:45 p.m. that included the zoo. Large hail started falling between 2:00-2:20 p.m. in the area.

Those caught outside had at least 15 minutes lead time between being placed under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and receiving the large, destructive hail, assuming they were depending on something other than a Wireless Emergency Alert.

cos hail 3 credit csfd pio Heads Up: Government Wireless Alerts Dont Warn About Severe T Storms

(credit: Colorado Springs Fire)

While the Wireless Emergency Alert program plays a very important role in keeping Americans safe, we can’t stress enough how important it is to also have multiple sources for receiving weather information, including apps on your phone and a NOAA Weather Radio at home.

Our free CBS Denver Weather App will relay all weather warnings issued by the National Weather Service and will even alert you to other things including lightning or heavy rain in the area.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s