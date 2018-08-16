Homes Remain Evacuated Due To Growing Silver Creek Fire Near Kremmling

KREMMLING, Colo. (CBS4)– Hundreds of homes remained evacuated Thursday afternoon because of a growing wildfire burning north of Kremmling.

The Silver Creek Fire has burned nearly 4,100 acres about 16 miles northwest of Kremmling since it started threatening homes on Wednesday afternoon. It was only five percent contained with more than 225 fire personnel fighting the fire.

The American Red Cross set up a shelter in Kremmling at a middle school at 715 Kinsey Avenue. Grand County also set up an evacuation point at the CSU Extension Hall to provide residents a location to receive information about the fire.

Smoke can be seen from all over Grand County from the Silver Creek Fire. Lightning started the fire on July 19, but had not threatened homes until now. It has burned nearly 3,200 acres and is 15 percent contained.

It’s burning 14 miles north of Kremmling. The Old Park and Gore Lakes neighborhoods were evacuated including the areas north and south of Highway 134. Latigo Ranch also remained under evacuation.

All county roads west of County Road 19 off of Highway 134 to the Grand/Routt County line are closed to the public.

State Highway 134 from mile post 16 to County Road 17 is closed to the public.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.