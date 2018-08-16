Filed Under:Grand County, Kremmling, Local TV, Silver Creek Fire, Wildfires
(credit: CBS)

KREMMLING, Colo. (CBS4)– Hundreds of homes remained evacuated Thursday afternoon because of a growing wildfire burning north of Kremmling.

Homes Remain Evacuated Due To Growing Silver Creek Fire Near Kremmling

Silver Creek Fire on Aug. 12 (credit: InciWeb)

The Silver Creek Fire has burned nearly 4,100 acres about 16 miles northwest of Kremmling since it started threatening homes on Wednesday afternoon. It was only five percent contained with more than 225 fire personnel fighting the fire.

The American Red Cross set up a shelter in Kremmling at a middle school at 715 Kinsey Avenue. Grand County also set up an evacuation point at the CSU Extension Hall to provide residents a location to receive information about the fire.

Smoke can be seen from all over Grand County from the Silver Creek Fire. Lightning started the fire on July 19, but had not threatened homes until now. It has burned nearly 3,200 acres and is 15 percent contained.

silver creek fire copy Homes Remain Evacuated Due To Growing Silver Creek Fire Near Kremmling

(credit: CBS)

It’s burning 14 miles north of Kremmling. The Old Park and Gore Lakes neighborhoods were evacuated including the areas north and south of Highway 134. Latigo Ranch also remained under evacuation.

All county roads west of County Road 19 off of Highway 134 to the Grand/Routt County line are closed to the public.

silver creek fire 6vo transfer frame 0 Homes Remain Evacuated Due To Growing Silver Creek Fire Near Kremmling

(credit: CBS)

State Highway 134 from mile post 16 to County Road 17 is closed to the public.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s