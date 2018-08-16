THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Officers with Thornton’s SWAT team are currently attempting to draw a suspect out of a home near 136th and Madison.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, a resident reported shots fired at a home.

When officers got to the home in question, they saw a suspect go back into the home with a weapon.

They quickly set up a perimeter around the house and called in the SWAT team.

Police believe that just the one suspect is currently in the house. Reverse 911 calls have been sent to other residents in the area.

Right now, no evacuations have been ordered.

137th is closed at Garfield and at Cook as police work to arrest the suspect.