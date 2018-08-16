By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re making outdoor plans either Friday or Saturday afternoon keep an eye to the sky and have a way to get watch and warning information.

That’s because both days will pose a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms along Colorado’s Front Range.

Storms will have the potential to produce large hail, damaging wind, heavy rain and intense lightning.

Saturday is a the second preseason game for the Denver Broncos as they take on the Chicago Bears.

Depending on how this upcoming weather change times out there could be scattered showers and storms in the area around the start of the game.

The storms will be ahead of a cooler and potentially wetter weather pattern that will settle into the middle of the nation next week.

Colorado will be on the western edge of the weather change.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.