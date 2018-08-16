  • CBS4On Air

By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4)– Driven by his family and his passion, Scott Wilson was not going to let stage 4 colon cancer change everything.

“I was determined particularly for our children to just present as normal: a dad, a husband, a colleague, a friend, as possible,” Wilson said. “And for me to be able to shoot was my normal.”

photographer fights cancer frame 537 Photographers Cancer Battle Puts Different Scenery Through Lens

(credit: CBS)

Maintaining that normal feeling would be even more difficult for the award winning landscape photographer when doctors told him about his treatment. A side effect of his chemo was a severe photosensitivity that would keep him out of direct sunlight.

photographer fights cancer frame 207 Photographers Cancer Battle Puts Different Scenery Through Lens

(credit: CBS)

“It was like, Colorado State Parks to the rescue. The abundance of wildlife at our doorstep is just phenomenal and I could access it through this car,” he said.

photographer fights cancer frame 1227 Photographers Cancer Battle Puts Different Scenery Through Lens

(credit: Scott Wilson)

The inside of his blue Volvo became his studio and the result was photo after photo after photo.

photographer fights cancer frame 567 Photographers Cancer Battle Puts Different Scenery Through Lens

(credit: CBS)

“Over the course of those two weeks I built up a collection of wildlife images,” he said.

photographer fights cancer frame 1257 Photographers Cancer Battle Puts Different Scenery Through Lens

(credit: Scott Wilson)

The collection inspired an idea that would help Wilson fight cancer on a much larger scale.

photographer fights cancer frame 1437 Photographers Cancer Battle Puts Different Scenery Through Lens

(credit: Scott Wilson)

“I think the name came before the images,” he said.

Wilson teamed up with the colorectal cancer alliance to create a fundraising book, with every dollar going to research.

photographer fights cancer frame 1497 Photographers Cancer Battle Puts Different Scenery Through Lens

(credit: CBS)

He titled the book “Through the Window.”

While Wilson says the initial goal was to raise money, it quickly turned into a mission to spread awareness.

“I’d find that people had bought the book and they say ‘Scott, love those pictures’ and ‘Love that hummingbird’ and then maybe the third question they are asking ‘How you did you find out about your cancer?'” he said.

photographer fights cancer frame 777 Photographers Cancer Battle Puts Different Scenery Through Lens

(credit: Scott Wilson)

Now that mission is one he hopes to continue for years to come.

August 19 is World Photography Day; it will also mark one year of remission for Wilson. The Colorectal Cancer Alliance is launching a new social media campaign on that day, encouraging survivors and family to snap a picture of themselves in nature and post it on social media using the hashtag #alliesinnature.

photographer fights cancer frame 867 Photographers Cancer Battle Puts Different Scenery Through Lens

(credit: CBS)

If you would like to support Wilson and his cause by purchasing a book, you can do so by following the link:

www.ccalliance.org/throughthewindow

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.

