By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday with hazy sunshine and very warm temperatures in the upper 80s. There is also a very small chance that mountain thunderstorms could reach the south side of the metro area (south of I-70) after 3 p.m.

Most of the thunderstorms that develop in the mountains will also be south of I-70. And since the wind in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be moving straight east, the mountain storms should be transported straight east into the Colorado and Pueblo areas and not the Denver. Of course this is Colorado where weather does what it wants and that’s why we’re leaving a small chance for a thunderstorm in the forecast.

Looking ahead to Friday, the chance for thunderstorms increases a bit before much better chances for thunderstorms develops on Saturday. And some storms on Saturday could be severe especially east of the metro area. Large hail and/or damaging wind are the concerns for Saturday and the Eastern Plains are already under a “marginal” threat for severe weather.

14
Most of the storm activity, but perhaps not all, should wrap up before the Broncos game Saturday night.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

