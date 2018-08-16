DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver judge is keeping a 16-year-old accused of killing her 7-year-old nephew behind bars without bail. Prosecutors have charged Jennie Bunsom as an adult in the crime.

Investigators say Bunsom confessed, saying she pushed Jordan Vong off her bed on Aug. 6 and then covered his mouth and nose so he couldn’t breath.

The coroner’s office released details about how the boy died.

The crime took place in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood.

The judge made the decision on Thursday morning.