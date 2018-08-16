  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver judge is keeping a 16-year-old accused of killing her 7-year-old nephew behind bars without bail. Prosecutors have charged Jennie Bunsom as an adult in the crime.

Jennie Bunsom (credit: Denver DA)

Jennie Bunsom (credit: Denver DA)

Investigators say Bunsom confessed, saying she pushed Jordan Vong off her bed on Aug. 6 and then covered his mouth and nose so he couldn’t breath.

Jordan Vong (credit: CBS)

Jordan Vong (credit: CBS)

The coroner’s office released details about how the boy died.

The crime took place in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood.

The judge made the decision on Thursday morning.

