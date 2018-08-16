  • CBS4On Air

(CBS4) — Federal investigators are asking for help identifying a man seen in a child pornography video. The man is known as John Doe 40.

john doe sketch FBI Releases Sketch Of Man Seen In Child Porn Video

Artist sketch of “John Doe 40” (credit: FBI)

“It is believed that this individual may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation,” the FBI website states.

The video showing John Doe 40 is believed to have been produced before October 2017.

john doe FBI Releases Sketch Of Man Seen In Child Porn Video

“John Doe 40” (credit: FBI)

John Doe 40 is described as a white man, likely between the ages of 30 and 40 years old. He appears to be heavyset with dark colored hair.

John Doe 40 could be heard speaking English in the video.

The search for John Doe 40 is part of an effort by the FBI’s Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP).

ECAP began in 2004 as a proactive approach to identifying individuals involved in the sexual abuse of children and the production of child pornography. The program seeks national and international exposure of unknown adults whose faces and/or distinguishing characteristics are visible in child pornography images.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact a Crimes Against Children Investigator at your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.

