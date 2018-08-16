  • CBS4On Air

Denver Broncos

By Romi Bean

The Broncos and Bears hold their final joint practice Thursday before Saturday’s preseason Game 2. The teams are practicing in shells today.

Denver Broncos players not practicing today:
Chris Harris Jr. – oblique
Shaq Barrett – hamstring
Su’a Cravens – knee
Dymonte Thomas
Michael Hunter

John Elway will meet the media after practice. We will have full coverage at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 tonight and on CBSDenver.com.

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.

