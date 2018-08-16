Comments
Denver Broncos players not practicing today:
By Romi Bean
The Broncos and Bears hold their final joint practice Thursday before Saturday’s preseason Game 2. The teams are practicing in shells today.
Chris Harris Jr. – oblique
Shaq Barrett – hamstring
Su’a Cravens – knee
Dymonte Thomas
Michael Hunter
John Elway will meet the media after practice. We will have full coverage at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 tonight and on CBSDenver.com.
