By Romi Bean

The Broncos and Bears hold their final joint practice Thursday before Saturday’s preseason Game 2. The teams are practicing in shells today.

Denver Broncos players not practicing today:

Chris Harris Jr. – oblique

Shaq Barrett – hamstring

Su’a Cravens – knee

Dymonte Thomas

Michael Hunter

John Elway will meet the media after practice. We will have full coverage at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 tonight and on CBSDenver.com.

