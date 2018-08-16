(CBS4) – Officials in Weld County have identified the deputy who was hurt in a shooting in Greeley late Wednesday.

Deputy Brandon Stupka was shot in the stomach and the thigh. It happened on the 2200 Block of Northwest C Street as deputies responded to a disturbance call about an armed man.

The man fired at Weld County Sheriff’s deputies and they returned fire and hit the suspect. The suspect’s condition at the hospital has not been made available and they haven’t been identified.

Stupka remains in the hospital and the Weld County Sheriff’s Office wrote that they expect he’ll make a full recovery.

“We would like to thank the community for all the heartwarming support we have been receiving on a time like this,” they said in a statement.