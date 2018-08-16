Filed Under:Brandon Stupka, Greeley, Local TV, Officer-Involved Shooting, Weld County, Weld County Sheriff

(CBS4) – Officials in Weld County have identified the deputy who was hurt in a shooting in Greeley late Wednesday.

deputy stupka weld co sheriffs office Weld County Deputy Brandon Stupka Expected To Fully Recover After Shooting

Deputy Brandon Stupka (credit: Weld County)

Deputy Brandon Stupka was shot in the stomach and the thigh. It happened on the 2200 Block of Northwest C Street as deputies responded to a disturbance call about an armed man.

The man fired at Weld County Sheriff’s deputies and they returned fire and hit the suspect. The suspect’s condition at the hospital has not been made available and they haven’t been identified.

shooting3 Weld County Deputy Brandon Stupka Expected To Fully Recover After Shooting

(credit: CBS)

Stupka remains in the hospital and the Weld County Sheriff’s Office wrote that they expect he’ll make a full recovery.

“We would like to thank the community for all the heartwarming support we have been receiving on a time like this,” they said in a statement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s