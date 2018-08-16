  • CBS4On Air

(credit: CBS)

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder Reservoir will be off limits for swimmers until at least noon on Friday.

Boulder Reservoir Swim Beach Closed Due To Bacteria

(credit: CBS)

Higher-than-normal levels of bacteria forced parks and recreation officials to close the swim beach on Thursday. The bacteria is possibly from wildlife.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment requires natural swim areas like the one at Boulder Reservoir be tested for a certain strain of E.coli every week.

Boating, waterskiing and fishing can continue at the reservoir.

A similar closure took place last month and lasted for about a day.

