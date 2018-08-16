By Joel Hillan

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– The first day of school can be a bundle of nerves for both students and teachers.

Two special 2nd Grade teachers at Dutch Creek Elementary thought of a unique way to settle down those first-day jitters.

“We had to go under and over the tables,” said 2nd grader Courtney.

Attached to a rope by a carabineer, 2nd graders at Dutch Creek Elementary in Jefferson County weaved their way through a small ropes course.

“Their goal is to get to the end and get their whole team successfully to the end and it requires perseverance, patience, confidence,” said Lorrie Tyner, 2nd Grade Teacher.

Courtney, who wants to be a teacher when she grows up says she got to the end thanks to her classmates.

“Harper and Braxtyn helped me.”

“Help people out and help other people,” said Braxtyn.

Braxtyn not only helped Courtney but weaved his way through the course as well.

“Everyone’s trying hard, showing grit and persistence and we’re here to guide them and help them but they’re in charge of their learning as much as we are,” said Carly Kirwin who also teaches 2nd grade.

A lesson in independent learning and working together.

“They’re learning how to collaborate, there learning how to do team work with each other and work together as a family,” said Tyner.

A new family they are just getting to know.

“They’re fun and they’re nice and they’re cool,” said Braxtyn.

The two have been team teaching for a while, they first tried this back in 2005 and they say students come back and say they still remember that from their first day of school.

