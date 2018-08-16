  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    7:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    View All Programs
Filed Under:64th Avenue, Arvada Police, Dog Bite, Local TV, Ward Road

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Arvada are hoping someone recognizes the dog seen on surveillance video biting a woman in the face.

Investigators say about 7 p.m. on Aug. 7, a woman was attacked by a dog at a restaurant and bar located in the area of 64th Avenue and Ward Road in Arvada.

The video shows a black and white Husky breed dog on a leash on the patio. Sitting at a table appears to be the dog’s owner, a blonde woman, sitting at a table with two men.

dog bite copy Arvada Police Need Help Finding Dog After Biting Womans Face

(credit: Arvada Police)

The victim is seen petting the dog when the dog bites the victim’s face. The woman suffered serious injuries.

The victim’s boyfriend and restaurant staff helped the victim, who ultimately required eye surgery and potentially needs more operations in the future.

The dog owner can be seen leaving the patio and did not leave any information.

Police would like help identifying the woman and two men at the table with the dog.

Anyone with information, please contact Animal Management Officer J. Schoepflin at 720-898-6856.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s