ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Arvada are hoping someone recognizes the dog seen on surveillance video biting a woman in the face.

Investigators say about 7 p.m. on Aug. 7, a woman was attacked by a dog at a restaurant and bar located in the area of 64th Avenue and Ward Road in Arvada.

The video shows a black and white Husky breed dog on a leash on the patio. Sitting at a table appears to be the dog’s owner, a blonde woman, sitting at a table with two men.

The victim is seen petting the dog when the dog bites the victim’s face. The woman suffered serious injuries.

The victim’s boyfriend and restaurant staff helped the victim, who ultimately required eye surgery and potentially needs more operations in the future.

The dog owner can be seen leaving the patio and did not leave any information.

Police would like help identifying the woman and two men at the table with the dog.

Anyone with information, please contact Animal Management Officer J. Schoepflin at 720-898-6856.