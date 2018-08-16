BREAKING NEWS'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin dead at 76 from pancreatic cancer
DENVER (CBS4) – A plan for a brick-and-mortar Amazon bookstore in Denver appears to be finalized. Amazon Books has more than a dozen locations across the country but none so far in Colorado.

co amazon bookstore 6vo transfer frame 0 2 Different Amazon Books Stores To Open In Colorado Soon

(credit: CBS)

BusinessDen reports that city permit applications indicate the e-commerce giant will open a store in a building that’s under construction in the city’s Cherry Creek North shopping area. The building is called Financial House, and it’s being built at the corner of 2nd Avenue and Detroit Street.

amazon books 2 Different Amazon Books Stores To Open In Colorado Soon

Amazon Books in New York City (credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

A location is also scheduled to open soon at Park Meadows Mall in Lone Tree.

Amazon didn’t share a comment with BusinessDen about the plans. The company says its bookstore is different than others because every book has its cover facing out — not its spine.

