DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 31: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs passes against the Denver Broncos in the first quarter of a game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 31, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY (AP) – Even the owner of the Kansas City Chiefs is excited to see what Patrick Mahomes II can do.

Clark Hunt doesn’t seem worried about putting too much pressure on his young quarterback, either.

The chairman and most visible face of the ownership family said he’s looking forward to seeing what the second-year pro can do this season and in seasons to come.

“There’s a lot of excitement here in Kansas City and really around the country about Patrick. He is a young man with a lot of skills, has a very high ceiling,” Hunt said. “He’s going through the process in learning what it means to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. That learning process will continue during the preseason and I’m sure once we get to the regular season.”

Mahomes is taking over on a full-time basis from Alex Smith, who was traded to Washington despite the best year of his career. And the fact that Kansas City is pinning its hopes on its first homegrown quarterback in a generation has energized an already fervent fan base.

Season-ticket sales are robust, and there were about 6,000 fans at practice on Saturday.

“It’s very exciting for the franchise from a long-term perspective,” Hunt said. “If you can develop your own quarterback who can play at the top of the league, you can create an opportunity over the course of a decade to win a championship, and that’s what we hope Patrick does for us.”

No pressure, kid.

Hunt has also noticed what many others have this offseason: Chiefs coach Andy Reid has an extra bounce in his step, a byproduct of the fun he’s having working with a new, young quarterback.

“I know that’s a hard thing to imagine when you’re talking about Andy,” Hunt said in his annual training camp availability, “but truthfully he seems energized. And that goes all the way back to the preseason, the chance to take a quarterback and mold him, something he’s had a lot of success at.”

