VAUGHAN, Ontario (CBS) – Canada’s Wonderland is rolling out the world’s largest, fastest and tallest dive coaster in 2019.

Yukon Striker will plummet riders going 80 mph 245 feet down to an underwater tunnel!

On the highest part of the experience riders will see a “perfect view” of the Toronto skyline.

The launch of Yukon Striker coincides with the official opening of Frontier Canada, a gold rush-themed attraction area in Canada’s Wonderland.

World Records

1. The fastest dive coaster at 130 km/h (80 mph)

2. The longest dive coaster at 3,625 feet (1,105 metres)

3. Tallest dive coaster at 245 feet (75 metres) – includes underground

Originally conceived of for the park’s opening in 1981, Frontier Canada was never realized until now. Other attractions to be featured in the section include Mighty Canadian Minebuster, Lumberjack, Soaring Timbers, Flying Canoes, Vortex, Timberwolf Falls and White Water Canyon.