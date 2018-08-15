KREMMLING, Colo. (CBS4)– As many as 200 homes were evacuated Wednesday afternoon because of a wildfire burning north of Kremmling.

Smoke can be seen from all over Grand County. The fire is called the Silver Creek Fire.

It’s burning 14 miles north of Kremmling. The Old Park neighborhood is being evacuated.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.