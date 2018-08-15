  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Grand County, Kremmling, Local TV, Silver Creek Fire, Wildfires
(credit: CBS)

KREMMLING, Colo. (CBS4)– As many as 200 homes were evacuated Wednesday afternoon because of a wildfire burning north of Kremmling.

Smoke can be seen from all over Grand County. The fire is called the Silver Creek Fire.

silver creek fire copy Hundreds Of Homes Evacuated North Of Kremmling Due To Wildfire

(credit: CBS)

It’s burning 14 miles north of Kremmling. The Old Park neighborhood is being evacuated.

