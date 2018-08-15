  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    02:14 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Deputy Shot, Greeley, Local TV, Weld County, Weld County Sheriff's Office
(credit: Weld County)

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Weld County deputy was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after they were shot.

The deputy is in “stable condition,” according to a release from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

The department also reports that the suspect was shot, and condition is unknown at this time.

The shooting happened on the 2200 Block of Northwest C Street in Greeley.

The Greeley Tribune reports that neighbors say they heard three shots about 9:30 Wednesday night, but couldn’t tell if all the shots came from the same gun.

Anyone with information is asked about the shooting is asked to call (970) 356-4015.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s