THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — A 36-year-old man has been charged in a shooting at a suburban Denver sports bar that left one person dead last weekend.

According to a news release from prosecutors, the charges filed against Gary Wideman include first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree murder with extreme indifference and four counts of attempted first-degree murder extreme indifference.

The news release says the shooting last Saturday occurred after Wideman had been thrown out of the bar in Thornton and he returned with a handgun. Bartender Brenda Lee Martinez was killed and several others were injured.

Wideman is being held in the Adams County Jail.

The district attorney’s office had no information on whether Wideman had an attorney.

A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 26.

