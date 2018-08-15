  • CBS4On Air

Paul E. Nader (credit: Douglas County)

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4)– A registered sex offender remains in custody for allegedly shoving a female into a vehicle in Lone Tree early Tuesday morning.

Paul Nader, 29, was arrested about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday after he allegedly pushed a female into a vehicle in the parkinjg lot at 9374 Willow Street in Lone Tree and drove away earlier that morning.

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office rushed to the area on reports of a female running away from a male suspect and asking for help at a parking lot at 874 Happy Canyon Road in Castle Pines.

When deputies arrived they found the female and determined that she was the same victim kidnapped from the Lone Tree location about 6 a.m.

Nader is a registered sex offender from Colorado Springs. He faces multiple charges including first-degree kidnapping, sexual assault and aggravated robbery.

Nader remains in custody at the Douglas County Jail.

