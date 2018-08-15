  • CBS4On Air

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS4) – The Fulton County District Attorney dropped a charge of rape against Denver Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis.

broncos 8 15 18 2 frame 82426 Rape Charge Dropped Against Broncos Adam Gotsis

Adam Gotsis (credit: CBS)

The DA’s office said in a statement:

After a careful and thorough investigation, The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has decided not to proceed with the case against Mr. Adam Gotsis. My office understands the sensitivity and significance of these investigations, but the evidence presented does not warrant any further action in this case.

“I’m just relieved that everything’s been taken care of. Got faith in the legal system. Got faith in the Lord, family and friends. Great support from everyone around me, Broncos, friends, family. I’m just glad that it’s over with and I can focus on football now,” Gotsis said.

gettyimages 876405704 Rape Charge Dropped Against Broncos Adam Gotsis

Adam Gotsis (credit: Russell Lansford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

An incident report states a 30-year-old woman went to Atlanta police headquarters on Feb. 1 and told an investigator Gotsis raped her on March 9, 2013. Gotsis was attending Georgia Tech at the time.

Police said Gotsis turned himself in March 7 earlier this year. He was released that day on a $50,000 bond.

