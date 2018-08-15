  • CBS4On Air

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– For the first time, rangers at Rocky Mountain National Park are putting GPS collars on some of the moose to get a better idea of how many live there.

The moose population at the park is growing every year.

1, 2, 3... Rangers Count Moose At Rocky Mountain National Park

The collars are part of an ongoing research project. Analysts are trying to figure out where moose gather the most in the park.

They also want to know the animal’s population growth rate and the maximum number of moose the park can sustain.

Forty moose will get collars to start the program.

