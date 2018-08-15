FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The CSU Rams held football practice on Tuesday without head coach Mike Bobo.

Bobo has stepped away from the team while dealing with numbness in his feet.

The good news is the preseason plan has been in place since the summer, so the show goes on as planned.

“Before Coach Bobo left he gave us clear direction on what he wanted and he hired us to do our jobs. He trusts us. So that’s what we’re doing. We want to do what’s right and we want to make Coach Bobo happy when he’s not here,” said defensive coordinator John Janeck.

Bobo is currently receiving a medical evaluation. Doctors determined, in Bobo’s interest, that he be admitted to a hospital for further testing.

CSU Athletic Director Joe Parker reinforced a positive outcome for Bobo during his evaluation period. “Our first priority is to focus on Mike’s health and well-being, and to support the process in every way we can.”

Bobo is entering his fourth season at CSU. There is a shared confidence, between Bobo and Parker, that the current football staff will lead the squad successfully in the interim.

“We have excellent coaches and excellent leadership in this program”, said Bobo in a prepared statement. “I have full confidence that they will continue to have tremendous preparation on and off the practice field for as long as I must be away.”

Parker echoed the feeling from Bobo. “I share Mike’s confidence that we have tremendous leadership in our football program.”

The CSU Rams football season begins on Aug. 25 at Canvas Stadium when they match up with Hawaii.