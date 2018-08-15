WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Neighbors in Wheat Ridge and Arvada are noticing increased testing of the new G Line. RTD employees say they’ve been getting a lot of questions about the new trains and their loud horns.

“The horns are required to be sounded as train operators pass through intersections until all rail crossings are certified by the Colorado Public Utilities Commission,” said RTD in a news release. “After that, local jurisdictions can file quiet zone applications with the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA). RTD will announce the start of quiet zones for the G Line once such approvals from the FRA are in place. We appreciate the public’s patience as this process is completed.”

RTD says the testing is in the final stages, but it’s still not clear when the 11 mile line will officially open.

When it does, the trains will run every 15 minutes from 4 a.m. until just after midnight every day between downtown Denver and Wheat Ridge.

LINK: RTD Commuter Line Testing Process