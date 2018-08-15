  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMSEAL Team
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Mill Creek Water Treatment Facility, San Miguel County Sheriff's Office, Telluride
(credit: San Miguel County Sheriff)

TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4) – Some people trespassing and swimming in a pond may be putting Telluride’s water supply at risk. Law enforcement says a group of homeless men have been taking a dip in the pond which supplies the town.

telluride homeless swim san miguel sheriff twitter Group Of Highly Intoxicated, Homeless Men Sought For Swimming In Pond

(credit: San Miguel County Sheriff)

The water is treated before it reaches the public, but the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office wants the group to find another place to cool off.

Officials say the men have been hopping the fence to get into the Mill Creek Water Treatment Facility. They also say most of the group is usually intoxicated, and one of them is known to legally carry an AR-15 rifle.

If you see suspicious activity at the facility, you’re asked to contact dispatch at 970-728-1911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s