TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4) – Some people trespassing and swimming in a pond may be putting Telluride’s water supply at risk. Law enforcement says a group of homeless men have been taking a dip in the pond which supplies the town.

The water is treated before it reaches the public, but the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office wants the group to find another place to cool off.

Officials say the men have been hopping the fence to get into the Mill Creek Water Treatment Facility. They also say most of the group is usually intoxicated, and one of them is known to legally carry an AR-15 rifle.

If you see suspicious activity at the facility, you’re asked to contact dispatch at 970-728-1911.