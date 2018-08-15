  • CBS4On Air

Bruce Hipkins (credit: Tuscola County Jail)

(CBS) — An alleged would-be kidnapper in Michigan was no match for a group of girls who fought back and scared him off.

Police said Bruce Hipkins, 22, followed four girls after they left a Speedway gas station Friday night in Millington. The girls ranged in school years from sixth to eighth grade.

Hipkins allegedly grabbed the youngest girl by the head and said she was coming with him. But the other girls came to the rescue — and fought back. They hit him and even threw their hot coffee on him, police said.

“My sister’s friend just kept hitting, kicking, and scratching him and I just kept hitting him too,” Allison Eickhoff, 11, told CBS affiliate WNEM-TV in Bay City.

Hipkins tried grabbing another girl but eventually gave up and fled after the girls kept attacking him. Police later found and arrested him. The Millington Police Department said all of the girls were “shaken up” but not harmed.

Hipkins has been charged with kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, and he is being held on $250,000 bond. It’s unclear if he has an attorney. He has development disabilities, according to WNEM-TV, and one of his would-be victims said she still hopes he gets treatment.

“I’m mad but I want him to get the help he need,” Eickhoff told WNEM-TV.

