We Like To Inspire: Girl Scouts Paint Quotes On School Bathrooms

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – A Girl Scout troop in Parker is celebrating after having earned one of the organizations top honors — the Silver Award.

Sophia Shafer, Caitlyn Sieg, Eliza Arguello, Rachel Thomson, Madison Graves and Louis Prince, also known as Troop 4664, spent weeks of their summer vacation brainstorming the idea.

“We thought a great idea would be to maybe help our old elementary school,” Arguello said.

The result was dozens of inspirational quotes painted on 42 different stalls in both the girls and boys bathrooms at Mammoth Heights Elementary School. The girls were students there.

“Sometimes people have self-confidence and motivation to keep going and keep pushing, so we thought it would be good to help people early on in their life to be motivated and self-confident,” Shafer said.

The messages include “You are brave,” “Good vibes only,” ‘”Dream, Strive, Become,” “Drive with purpose,” “You are enough” and “Be humble and kind.”

“It’s like, you should always be kind to people even if they’re not nice to you,” Thomson said about what that quote means to her.

“I think my favorite quote is ‘Broken crayons still color,’” Sieg said.

Money from the troop’s cookie sales in the spring made it possible for them to pay for the material needed on their own.

“It was very expensive, but it was so worth to see all these kids experience something that makes their confidence better,” Graves said.

The idea and the hours spent completing their project earned them the highest honor for a cadet and second highest honor overall.

It is an accomplishment these girls say comes second to knowing their work could help others.

“Maybe somebody is upset or something happened at home or at school, and they see that quote maybe it will boost their confidence or their happiness,“ Prince said.

“When people think about Girl Scouts they most stereotypically think of cookies, but we are much more than that. We like to inspire the people, make people’s day better and this was perfect for us as a troop to prove that.”

