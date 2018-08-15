By Jeff Todd

FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4) – Shanann Watts was with her family on the East Coast just last week. Now they’re looking to come to Colorado to help look for her and her two daughters.

“Shanann was down in North Carolina with her parents last week, had a beautiful time with Bella and with Celeste,” said Shanann’s relative Lu Valentino. “It’s horrific what the family is going through.”

Shanann is 15-weeks pregnant and disappeared Monday morning after returning from a work trip. Her daughters haven’t been seen either.

Fredrick police have only said they’re looking for the mother and daughters, but aren’t looking for a specific car.

“Everything that the authorities have has to be tight-lipped because when we do get her home we want to make sure all the ducks are in a row,” said Valentino.

Watts’ parents are hoping to come to Colorado to assist in the investigation and search. A Facebook donation page has been set up to help them afford to take time off of work and stay in Colorado until Shanann and the girls are found.

Police passed out flyers to passing motorists in Frederick on Wednesday afternoon. Investigators say they are exploring all avenues to make sure nothing is ruled out. They add there is no reason to believe the public is at risk.

“We speak of Shanann in the present, to us she is. When you look at her face she is alive. Same with Bella, same with Celeste,” she said.

Additional Information from Frederick Police:

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Det. Dave Baumhover at 303-652-4222 or dbaumhover@frederickco.gov, or the Frederick Police Department at 720-382-5700.

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.