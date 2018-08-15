  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Fire investigators entered what is left of a four-plex on Wednesday morning after an explosion destroyed the building and left one person critically injured the afternoon before.

explosion day eddie c raw ec 01 concatenated 094259 frame 18682 ATF Joins Fire Investigators At Denver Explosion Site

Nine people were injured, one critically, on Tuesday afternoon when a large explosion, believed to have been caused by natural gas, heavily damaged a four-plex residential building located on Santa Fe Drive between 3rd and 4th Avenue.

explosion 4th and santa fe frame 16858 ATF Joins Fire Investigators At Denver Explosion Site

It also damaged cars on the street and caused damage to a building across the street.

explosion day eddie c raw ec 01 concatenated 094259 frame 16166 ATF Joins Fire Investigators At Denver Explosion Site

One person was trapped and had to be rescued by emergency crews and two of those who were injured were rushed to the hospital. One of those patients suffered traumatic, severe injuries.

santa fe explosion toss frame 926 ATF Joins Fire Investigators At Denver Explosion Site

The block surrounding the explosion was closed to traffic Wednesday morning during the investigation. It was unclear how long that block would remain closed.

explosion day eddie c raw ec 01 concatenated 094259 frame 19584 ATF Joins Fire Investigators At Denver Explosion Site

ATF joined Denver Fire crews and Denver city officials at the scene.

explosion day eddie c raw ec 01 concatenated 094259 frame 20145 ATF Joins Fire Investigators At Denver Explosion Site

Denver Fire spent Tuesday night on scene combing the rubble with cadaver dogs to make sure that no one else was trapped.

explosion 4th and santa fe frame 29038 ATF Joins Fire Investigators At Denver Explosion Site

There was a natural gas explosion just one block on Nov. 22, 1996 that leveled a building at 5th and Santa Fe Drive. Five people were injured in that explosion with three hospitalized.

