DENVER (CBS4)– As students head back to school this month, Denver Public Schools is celebrating its largest graduating high school class in history.

More than 4,800 seniors received diplomas in May. That is an increase of 2,000 students in the past decade for DPS.

Superintendent Tom Boasberg says the district doesn’t do it alone.

“I know how much work that takes, of our teachers of our counselors our students, our communities all working together to drive that increased graduation rate,” said Boasberg.

The greatest growth in graduation rates was in northeast Denver where the district made the decision to close Montbello High School in 2014. It was replaced with three other schools.

That area doubled the number of graduates in the past eight years.