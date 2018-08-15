  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Public Schools, DPS, Graduation Rates, Local TV, Tom Boasberg

DENVER (CBS4)– As students head back to school this month, Denver Public Schools is celebrating its largest graduating high school class in history.

More than 4,800 seniors received diplomas in May. That is an increase of 2,000 students in the past decade for DPS.

dps graduation 6vo tran5sfer DPS Celebrates Largest Graduating High School Class In History

(credit: CBS)

Superintendent Tom Boasberg says the district doesn’t do it alone.

“I know how much work that takes, of our teachers of our counselors our students, our communities all working together to drive that increased graduation rate,” said Boasberg.

Photo Credit Thinkstock

(credit: Thinkstock)

The greatest growth in graduation rates was in northeast Denver where the district made the decision to close Montbello High School in 2014. It was replaced with three other schools.

That area doubled the number of graduates in the past eight years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s