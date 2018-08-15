Filed Under:Broncos Notebook, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos

By Romi Bean

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Today is the final training camp practice open to the public. The Broncos are hosting the Chicago Bears for a joint practice ahead of their preseason game on Saturday. The two teams will practice together tomorrow, however, that practice is closed to the public.

There are a few former Broncos currently on the Bears roster , including members of the Super Bowl 50 team, Danny Trevathan and Bennie Fowler.

Not practicing today:
Su’a Cravens, Shaquil Barrett, JJ Dielman, Sam Jones, Troy Fumagalli, and Michael Hunter

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.

