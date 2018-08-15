By Romi Bean

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Today is the final training camp practice open to the public. The Broncos are hosting the Chicago Bears for a joint practice ahead of their preseason game on Saturday. The two teams will practice together tomorrow, however, that practice is closed to the public.

There are a few former Broncos currently on the Bears roster , including members of the Super Bowl 50 team, Danny Trevathan and Bennie Fowler.

Not practicing today:

Su’a Cravens, Shaquil Barrett, JJ Dielman, Sam Jones, Troy Fumagalli, and Michael Hunter

