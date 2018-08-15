GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – Incoming freshmen and staff at Colorado Mesa University cheered for the oldest known living alumni of Colorado Mesa University in a surprise ceremony on Tuesday.

Paul Foster will turn 100 at the end of the month. He graduated from the college in Grand Junction in 1938. It was called Mesa College at the time.

University President Tim Foster greeted Foster along with 50 of the young students and staff and presented him with a replacement diploma. That’s because Foster misplaced his original. Then they enjoyed a catered lunch and birthday cake.

After graduating from Mesa, Foster served in the Army during World War II. He then returned to the university and got vocational training for agriculture.

He talked with the students about his experience at the school and recalled a big game of tug of war on campus, according to the Grand Junction Sentinel.

Foster’s sister Verna was also given a new diploma. She’s 96 and graduated a few years after her brother.