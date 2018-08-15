  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos wide receiver Carlos Henderson has been suspended one game for violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Henderson, who was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2017 draft, has not been at training camp while he deals with what the team has called “family issues.”

gettyimages 829688576 Carlos Henderson Suspended For First Regular Season Game

Carlos Henderson #11 of the Denver Broncos runs against the Chicago Bears during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Broncos defeated the Bears 24-17. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

He is currently on the Reserve/Did Not Report list.

Henderson was taken by the Broncos following a successful junior season at Louisiana Tech. He finished 2016 with 82 receptions, 1535 yards and 19 touchdowns and declared early for the NFL draft; however, he didn’t play in his rookie season while dealing with an injury.

In January he was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in Louisiana.

The Broncos open the season on September 9th against the Seattle Seahawks.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

