By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos wide receiver Carlos Henderson has been suspended one game for violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Henderson, who was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2017 draft, has not been at training camp while he deals with what the team has called “family issues.”

He is currently on the Reserve/Did Not Report list.

Henderson was taken by the Broncos following a successful junior season at Louisiana Tech. He finished 2016 with 82 receptions, 1535 yards and 19 touchdowns and declared early for the NFL draft; however, he didn’t play in his rookie season while dealing with an injury.

In January he was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in Louisiana.

The Broncos open the season on September 9th against the Seattle Seahawks.

