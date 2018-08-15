(CBS4) – As students head back to school across Colorado and the country, more advertisers are pitching their products directly to kids on their smart devices.

The kids are seeing the ads for clothing, electronics and other supplies which could mean parents are opening their wallets more often.

“We know that kids today, this generation known as Gen Z, influences a large portion of how their families shop and spend,” said Katherine Cullen, a spokeswoman for the National Retail Federation.

The agency predicts back to school spending across the country will hit nearly $83 billion this year. The average family expects to shell out $684.