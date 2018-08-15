  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Back To School Shopping, Local TV, National Retail Federation

(CBS4) – As students head back to school across Colorado and the country, more advertisers are pitching their products directly to kids on their smart devices.

back to school targets kids 5vo transfer frame 623 Back To School Advertisers Targeting Children On Their Smart Devices

The kids are seeing the ads for clothing, electronics and other supplies which could mean parents are opening their wallets more often.

back to school targets kids 5vo transfer frame 53 Back To School Advertisers Targeting Children On Their Smart Devices

“We know that kids today, this generation known as Gen Z, influences a large portion of how their families shop and spend,” said Katherine Cullen, a spokeswoman for the National Retail Federation.

back to school targets kids 5vo transfer frame 173 Back To School Advertisers Targeting Children On Their Smart Devices

The agency predicts back to school spending across the country will hit nearly $83 billion this year. The average family expects to shell out $684.

