  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:August Weather, Climate Prediction Center, NOAA

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver has hit 90°F or higher on 43 days since the end of May, with 19 of those recorded in June and 20 in July.

August has brought a nice change of pace from the heat with most afternoon highs so far in Denver topping off in the 80s.

6 10 day temp outlook NOAA Outlook Shows August Cooldown Next Week

Next week could feature some days that barely make it out of the 70s along and east of Interstate 25 with a stretch of below normal weather expected to hit the middle of the country, according to NOAA’s most recent 6-10 day outlook.

drought monitor NOAA Outlook Shows August Cooldown Next Week

Drought continues to plaque most of Colorado this summer and the outlook for precipitation shows no definite trend toward wet or dry conditions.

However, over the next 6-10 days, parts of southern and eastern Colorado could see at or slightly above normal rainfall.

6 10 day precip outlook NOAA Outlook Shows August Cooldown Next Week

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s