By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver has hit 90°F or higher on 43 days since the end of May, with 19 of those recorded in June and 20 in July.

August has brought a nice change of pace from the heat with most afternoon highs so far in Denver topping off in the 80s.

Next week could feature some days that barely make it out of the 70s along and east of Interstate 25 with a stretch of below normal weather expected to hit the middle of the country, according to NOAA’s most recent 6-10 day outlook.

Drought continues to plaque most of Colorado this summer and the outlook for precipitation shows no definite trend toward wet or dry conditions.

However, over the next 6-10 days, parts of southern and eastern Colorado could see at or slightly above normal rainfall.

