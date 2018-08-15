  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Affordable Housing, Local TV, Summit County, Vail Resorts, Village At Wintergreen

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Vail Resorts and Summit County are working together to build more affordable housing in Colorado’s mountain communities.

Crews broke ground on the Village At Wintergreen apartment complex in Keystone.

summit co affordable housing 5vo frame 0 More Affordable Housing Coming To Summit County

(credit: CBS)

Of the nearly 200 units, 120 of them will be reserved for affordable housing designation.

The rental rate will be decided by the median income in the area.

summit co affordable housing 5vo frame 150 More Affordable Housing Coming To Summit County

(credit: CBS)

“This project truly is economic development, because by adding housing that’s affordable for folks working here we can better support the community,” Gorman & Company spokesperson Kimball Crangle.

The complex sits on more than 28 acres off U.S. Highway 6 in Keystone.

summit co affordable housing 5vo frame 810 More Affordable Housing Coming To Summit County

(credit: CBS)

