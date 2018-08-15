SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Vail Resorts and Summit County are working together to build more affordable housing in Colorado’s mountain communities.

Crews broke ground on the Village At Wintergreen apartment complex in Keystone.

Of the nearly 200 units, 120 of them will be reserved for affordable housing designation.

The rental rate will be decided by the median income in the area.

“This project truly is economic development, because by adding housing that’s affordable for folks working here we can better support the community,” Gorman & Company spokesperson Kimball Crangle.

The complex sits on more than 28 acres off U.S. Highway 6 in Keystone.