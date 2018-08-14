Filed Under:Boulder County, Colorado Wildfires, Dream Canyon, Local TV, Lost Angel Road, Sugarloaf, Wildfire
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuations along Lost Angel Road to Dream Canyon because of a wildfire.

Sugarloaf Fire (credit: Boulder County Sheriff)

The fire was near the 4000 block of Sugarloaf Road and grew to about seven acres. It has since been contained.

The sheriff’s office says reverse notifications were sent to 198 “contacts” in the area, but evacuation orders are now lifted.

Sugarloaf Fire (credit: Boulder County Sheriff)

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

