DENVER (CBS4) – WalletHub has named Denver the fourth best city to retire. The new survey was released earlier in 2018.

WalletHub compared more than 180 cities on dozens of factors including cost of living, retired taxpayer-friendliness and availability of recreational activities.

Orlando, Florida, Scottsdale, Arizona and Tampa, Florida came in as the top three cities.

The same website also found Colorado to be the seventh best state to have a baby.

Researchers looked at cost, health care accessibility abd baby- and family-friendliness.