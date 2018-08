JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A hail storm swept through parts of the Denver metro area Tuesday night including Jefferson County where the sheriff’s office got a dose of hail.

The storm blew through at around 5 p.m. The sheriff’s office says there’s “quite a mess” in the storm’s wake.

The hail aftermath left quite a mess. Now it’s time to check our cars. Be safe out there #JeffCo We’ll be here if you need us #cowx #denver pic.twitter.com/ppmcVmBWxQ — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) August 14, 2018

The same system might also cause some flights to be delayed at Denver International Airport.

Thunderstorms near the airport might impact flights this evening. Please check with your airline for the latest information about flight status ⛈️ — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) August 14, 2018

