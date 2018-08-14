DENVER (CBS4) – The recent announcement of an outdoor apparel company moving its global headquarters to Denver isn’t excited about it.

VF Corp. is the parent company of The North Face, JanSport and Smartwool, among others. All of the companies are scattered throughout the country.

Smartwool started in Steamboat Springs 24 years ago. While those who work there are happy they’re staying in Colorado, some are disappointed.

“At the same time this is an incredibly sad day for Smartwool. We were founded in Steamboat 24 years ago and called Steamboat our home for so long, both from a brand perspective as well as all of our employees and their families,” said Jen McLaren.

McLaren went onto say the employees in Steamboat will have jobs in Denver.

The state of Colorado lured VF Corp. to Denver with the second highest amount of tax incentives ever.

RELATED: Will VF Corp Buy Naming Rights To Mile High Stadium?