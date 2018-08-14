DENVER (AP) — Smoke from wildfires fires burning in Colorado and beyond is hanging over large parts of western Colorado.

Periods of moderate to heavy smoke are expected there Tuesday through Wednesday morning. State health officials warn that people with respiratory illnesses, the very young and elderly may want to remain indoors if the smoke is heavy.

The Bull Draw Fire near Nucla has burned 40 square miles as of Tuesday. It is 19 percent contained.

The Silver Creek Fire burning on more than 2,000 acres near Kremmling has forced the evacuation of a dude ranch.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)