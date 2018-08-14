(CBS) — John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s sons came together and posed for an epic selfie, giving Beatles fans a blast from the past on Monday. Sean Ono Lennon posted photo of him and James McCartney on Instagram — and followers couldn’t help to point the striking resemblance between them and their legendary dads.

Lennon uploaded the picture with the caption: “Peakaboo…” The photo now has more than 26,000 likes on social media platform, with many commenters getting overjoyed over the reunion.

“How fantastic to see John and Paul’s sons together, love this XX,” wrote one user. Another said, “The spitting images of your parents!”

Some are even seeking a musical collaboration in the near future. One person wrote: “PLEASE MAKE A SONG FOR US.”

Peekaboo… A post shared by Sean Ono Lennon (@sean_ono_lennon) on Aug 13, 2018 at 7:52am PDT

Sean is the son of Lennon and Yoko Ono. He also has a brother, Julian, who is the son of Lennon and the late singer’s ex-wife Cynthia Lennon. James is McCartney’s fourth kid under his first marriage with Linda McCartney, who died in 1998. James has four other sisters. Lennon has been on a Beatles’ kids photo tour of sorts. Last week, he snapped a picture with George Harrison’s son, Dhani, leaving fans to wonder if there’s more to come — or hope for a reincarnation of the iconic boy band. “Now you guys get Dhani and Zack in the new band! Beatles the Next Generation!” said one commenter.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.