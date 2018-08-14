Nearly 100 of the accused clergy are from the Pittsburgh diocese alone, where Donald Wuerl, the current cardinal of Washington, D.C., was the bishop for 18 years.
CBS News asked if he thinks children are still being abused at the hands of priests in the Catholic church.
“I’m not sure that there’s any way to guarantee that there won’t ever be a failure in the life of any priest going into the future,” he said. “You can’t do more than give your very best to try to eradicate a problem.”
For the victims, Pennsylvania’s statute of limitations make their cases too old to be prosecuted.
“There should be no statute of limitations to bring criminal charges in Pennsylvania when it comes to child sexual abuse,” Shapiro said.
The majority of the named priests are dead. Still, as a result of the investigation, two priests have been criminally charged including one who has pled guilty.
Shaun Daughtery says he was molested by his family priest for two years beginning at age 10. He says he’s relieved to see his abuser’s name in the report.
“I’m free. I mean I’m absolutely free,” he said.
CBS News reached out to the Vatican for comment but have not heard back. In the Pennsylvania state legislature, there is a bill on the table that could eliminate the statute of limitations for one year, so any victim could file a civil lawsuit regardless of their age.