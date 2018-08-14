New, Mandatory Evacuations Ordered In Cabin Lake Fire

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – New mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents along County Road 10 south from the County Road 17 and Country Road 10 intersection. Officials say they’re experiencing extreme fire behavior at the Cabin Lake Fire.

Those living south of South Fork Road toward Burro Mountain southwest of County Road 10 are still under the same mandatory evacuations.

The Cabin Lake Fire is now at 3,700 acres and is 35 percent contained. Officials say the fire is becoming more extreme because of dry fuels and gusty wind from storms in the area.

They say a column of smoke rose above the area to 23,000 feet. That smoke may be visible from Garfield, Eagle, Pitkin, and Routt Counties.

Helicopters were used throughout the day to make water drops to keep the fire from spreading toward the South Fork of the White River. Crews also fought the fire on the north side. They will stay there throughout the night to protect homes.

Road and Forest Closures: There is mandatory closure of County Road 10 (including residents) starting at the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 17. The Buford New Castle Road remains closed at the County Road 10 and County Road 17 intersection and south to the Meadow Lake Campground Turnoff (Forest Road 601).

All trailheads and campgrounds in the South Fork drainage on the Blanco Ranger District remain evacuated and closed. An emergency area closure remains in place on the Blanco Ranger District of the White River National Forest for the Cabin Lake Fire.

