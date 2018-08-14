By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday will start with patchy fog mainly east of Denver and the I-25 corridor. The fog will then lift leaving hazy skies into the early afternoon. Some of the haze will be from moisture/humidity streaming into Colorado and some of it will be wildfire smoke.

Early in the afternoon on Tuesday we expect widely scattered thunderstorms to develop in the mountains. There should be noticeably more storms in the mountains on Tuesday compared to the last several days and therefore a better chance for at least a few of them to drift east over Denver and the urban corridor. We do not expect severe weather but a few storms could produce brief heavy rain, gusty winds and of course lightning.

Smaller storm chances will return for Wednesday and Thursday along with somewhat warmer temperatures. After spending Tuesday afternoon in the lower and middle 80s, we’ll return to the upper 80s to near 90 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Then better chances for thunderstorms will return again for Friday and Saturday and a few storms on Saturday could be severe with large hail and/or damaging wind. The storm chances should be wrapping up by the Broncos game Saturday evening.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.