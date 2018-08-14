DENVER (CBS4)– A reported natural gas explosion in Denver on Tuesday afternoon left one person trapped with several others injured. The blast also destroyed a four-plex residential building.

The incident happened at a residential four-plex building near the 400 block of Santa Fe Drive. There was also damage to the building across the street.

“As you can see, the devastation behind us is pretty significant,” said Denver Fire Capt. Greg Pixley.

A total of 10 people were injured in the blast with two of those rushed to the hospital. One of those patients suffered traumatic, severe injuries.

“We don’t know if all the victims were inside or outside. We know there were people inside,” said Pixley.

“Until we can remove some of the debris, we’ll have greater clues about the cause. Natural gas lines come from either the street or the alley,” said Pixley.

Pixley also confirmed that fire crews also extinguished a fire when they arrived on scene.

Copter4 flew over the scene where the entire middle section of the building had been blown apart with pieces of lumber and bricks scattered into the street.

A vehicle was in the middle of Santa Fe Drive, covered in dust. It is unclear whether anyone was inside the vehicle at the time of the blast.

Witnesses say two explosions with shock waves happened just after 1 p.m. It is unclear just how many explosions there were.

DFD crews working on a reported Natural Gas explosion at 4th & Santa Fe with injuries. Media to stage at 950 4th Ave. Advisory at 1:45 pm pic.twitter.com/kYkxLTqxD1 — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) August 14, 2018

Firefighters continued to search the site for others who may have been trapped.

“Anytime we have an explosion like this, the dangers are significant. We have explosive dangers due to the natural gas that is lingering within the buildings,” said Pixley. “We also have a collapse potential due to the devastation and the damage that was created by the explosion itself.”

Xcel Energy crews were on scene to help with the investigation and to shut off the gas in the neighborhood.

“We’re working with Xcel Energy. They are assisting us not only to eliminate the natural gas potential but also the electric potential that runs through the alleys,” said Pixley.

CBS4’s Alan Gionet was at the scene shortly after it happened.

He interviewed a witness who described the blast that was felt blocks away at Rickenbaugh Collision.

“It shook the walls over there and everything. It was bad,” said witness Brandon Stoddard.

UPDATE: Santa Fe is now closed from Ellsworth Ave to 5th Ave. Side streets may also be effected in the immediate area. Please avoid the area and find alternate routes. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 14, 2018

Firefighters are moving people away from the scene because of the possibility of more explosions.

Santa Fe remained closed from Ellsworth to 5th due to the damage and investigation. It is unclear when that stretch of road will reopen. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and choose an alternate route.

There was a natural gas explosion in the area on Nov. 22, 1996 that leveled a building at 5th and Santa Fe Drive. Three people were injured in that explosion.