Nicole Boston, Jerome Coronado, Chris Zamudio (credit: Denver Police)

DENVER (CBS4)– Pictures of the three homicide victims discovered shot to death near South Broadway on Aug. 9 have been released by the Denver Police Department as detectives continue to investigate who killed them.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

No arrests have been made in connection to the murders of the three homeless victims, two men and a woman. Their bodies were found near a busy light rail station on South Broadway near Ohio Street in Denver about 11 a.m. Aug. 9.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The victims have been identified as Christopher Zamudio, 45, Nicole Boston, 28, and Jerome Coronado, 39.

Nicole Boston, Jerome Coronado, Chris Zamudio (credit: Denver Police)

Nicole Boston, Jerome Coronado, Chris Zamudio (credit: Denver Police)

Denver Police are asking for the public’s help in the case. If you were in the area of Ohio & South Broadway anytime Wednesday night until 11 a.m. on Thursday and witnessed something suspicious investigators would like you to call Denver CrimeStoppers at 720-913-STOP.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

