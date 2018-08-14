By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Tuesday was a light practice day at team headquarters. The Broncos practiced in shorts and helmets with no shoulder pads in anticipation of Wednesday and Thursday’s joint practices with the Chicago Bears.

“It’s like a game,” said offensive lineman Connor McGovern. “It’s like having three preseason games in a week, so it’s huge for the coaches and it’s huge for us.”

“The joint practices in training camp are so much fun. It was fun last week seeing different colored jerseys and now at practice it will be even better,” said safety Justin Simmons.

The Broncos are expected to participate in the annual “rookie haircuts” on Tuesday afternoon.

First round pick Bradley Chubb knows the rookie haircuts are a right of passage for the young guys, “Everybody went through it. Everybody had to go through the rookie stage. I’m just going to take it with a grain of salt and just get over it.”

On the injury front, rookie offensive lineman Sam Jones left Tuesday’s practice with back spasms. Jeff Heuerman was back at practice for a second day.

“He looked fresh. He’s been down for about two weeks so he should look fresh, but so far so good,” said Vance Joseph.

The Broncos will have their first of two joint practices with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday morning. Wednesday is the final training camp practice that is open to the fans. Following their joint practices the Broncos will play their second preseason game on Saturday against the Bears.

