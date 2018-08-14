  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Columbine, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, Parkland, School Shooting
A young girl sits at a temporary memorial at Pine Trails Park on February 17, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. Police arrested former student Nikolas Cruz and charged him with 17 murders for the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14. (credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — The author of a best-seller about the Columbine school shooting is working on a book about Parkland.

Harper announced Tuesday that Dave Cullen’s book is scheduled to come out in February, timed to the one-year anniversary of the massacre at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

According to Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, Cullen “burrows into the hearts” of the Parkland student survivors as the follows their lives in the months after the shooting.

The book is currently untitled.

Cullen’s “Columbine” came out in 2009, a decade after the Colorado shooting, and spent several weeks on The New York Times’ best-seller list. He has been writing about Parkland for Vanity Fair.

